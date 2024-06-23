Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 105,384 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 812.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,384 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000.

Shares of FOLD stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average of $11.75. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $14.57.

Amicus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FOLD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.19 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 34.73% and a negative return on equity of 77.08%. Amicus Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $75,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,928,605.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

