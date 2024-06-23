Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 431,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,670 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.75% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNDA. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 352.3% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 196.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 12,568 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

VNDA opened at $6.12 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $6.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vanda Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VNDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $47.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.50 million.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.