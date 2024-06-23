Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 10,840 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 190.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,840 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,700,000. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 84,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 28,975 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 29,431 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth $2,784,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,513,000 after purchasing an additional 62,897 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SHAK. Truist Financial upped their target price on Shake Shack from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Shake Shack from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Shake Shack from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.17.

NYSE SHAK opened at $89.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.84, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.79. Shake Shack Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.79 and a twelve month high of $111.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $290.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.00 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total transaction of $31,315.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,699.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

