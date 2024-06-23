Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,965 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Patria Investments were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Patria Investments by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,952,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,787,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Pertento Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Patria Investments by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 2,112,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,762,000 after acquiring an additional 179,809 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Patria Investments by 16.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,885,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,484,000 after buying an additional 264,238 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Patria Investments by 3.5% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,599,000 after buying an additional 51,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Patria Investments by 30.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 622,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,070,000 after buying an additional 146,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Patria Investments alerts:

Patria Investments Stock Performance

Shares of Patria Investments stock opened at $12.03 on Friday. Patria Investments Limited has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $16.20. The company has a market cap of $708.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.14.

Patria Investments Cuts Dividend

Patria Investments ( NYSE:PAX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.13). Patria Investments had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 36.70%. The company had revenue of $60.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.02 million. On average, analysts predict that Patria Investments Limited will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. Patria Investments’s payout ratio is 89.74%.

About Patria Investments

(Free Report)

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.