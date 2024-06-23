Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.62 Million Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,248 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,297,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,170,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $510,374,000 after purchasing an additional 151,946 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 779,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,797,000 after purchasing an additional 143,440 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 432,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,308,000 after acquiring an additional 91,648 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $14,663,000. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

NYSE:MTH opened at $160.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.78. Meritage Homes Co. has a twelve month low of $109.23 and a twelve month high of $189.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.67.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $1.52. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 12.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 20.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Meritage Homes from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.25.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

