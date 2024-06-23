Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Green Brick Partners worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 433.3% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 148.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard S. Press acquired 1,474 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.44 per share, with a total value of $84,666.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard Arthur Costello sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $2,270,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,625.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard S. Press bought 1,474 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.44 per share, with a total value of $84,666.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $57,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 17th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Green Brick Partners Trading Up 0.2 %

GRBK opened at $57.04 on Friday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $61.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 8.70 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.36 and its 200 day moving average is $54.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.74.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.31. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $447.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc (NYSE: GRBK), the third largest homebuilder in Dallas-Fort Worth, is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

