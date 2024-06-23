Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,325 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Terex in the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Terex in the 4th quarter valued at $3,103,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Terex during the 4th quarter worth about $399,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Terex during the 4th quarter worth about $1,489,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Terex during the 4th quarter worth about $1,872,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Terex

In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $3,214,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,279,247.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $3,214,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,279,247.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 3,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $200,818.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,572. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,929 shares of company stock worth $5,172,307. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Terex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Terex Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TEX stock opened at $53.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.78 and its 200-day moving average is $58.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.61. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $65.89.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.23. Terex had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 30.53%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.01%.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

