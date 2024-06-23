Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 96,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,622 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Qifu Technology were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HCEP Management Ltd purchased a new position in Qifu Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Qifu Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Tiger Pacific Capital LP boosted its position in Qifu Technology by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,870,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,415,000 after buying an additional 260,306 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Qifu Technology by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Qifu Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Qifu Technology from $23.54 to $23.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Qifu Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ QFIN opened at $19.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.50. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $21.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.24.

Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 19th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $575.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.38 million. Qifu Technology had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 20.96%. Research analysts predict that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Qifu Technology Company Profile

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

