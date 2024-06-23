Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 78,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Wealth Forward LLC acquired a new stake in Alerus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,242,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alerus Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 157,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 60,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 29,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Hovde Group raised shares of Alerus Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alerus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Alerus Financial from $23.50 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Alerus Financial Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ ALRS opened at $18.23 on Friday. Alerus Financial Co. has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $25.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20 and a beta of 0.66.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $74.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alerus Financial Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Alerus Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.27%.

Alerus Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Alerus Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Alerus Financial, National Association that engages in the provision of various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Mortgage, Retirement and Benefit Services, and Wealth Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.