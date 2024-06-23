Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,097,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,429,000 after buying an additional 53,484 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,141,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,982,000 after buying an additional 120,882 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 537,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,706,000 after buying an additional 220,898 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,255,000 after buying an additional 9,092 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 32.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 294,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,866,000 after buying an additional 71,915 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Apogee Enterprises

In other Apogee Enterprises news, insider Troy R. Johnson sold 12,000 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $732,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,418.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $463,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Troy R. Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $732,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,418.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,252 shares of company stock valued at $4,786,214. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:APOG opened at $60.42 on Friday. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.01 and a 12 month high of $67.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $361.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.84 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Apogee Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.17%.

About Apogee Enterprises

(Free Report)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.