Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 18,279 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,279 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Photronics worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Photronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Photronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $984,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Photronics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 885,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,790,000 after acquiring an additional 30,163 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Photronics by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 827,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,953,000 after acquiring an additional 139,734 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Photronics by 250.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 625,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,711,000 after acquiring an additional 447,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Photronics stock opened at $24.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.36. Photronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.03 and a 1-year high of $34.16.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 15.14%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

