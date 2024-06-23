Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 3,290 Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,290 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avidity Biosciences were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 73.3% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,294,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,014,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,612,000 after purchasing an additional 47,305 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 301.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 166,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 124,633 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Avidity Biosciences by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 51,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Avidity Biosciences by 4.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,114,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,910,000 after buying an additional 491,567 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Avidity Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.29.

Shares of RNA stock opened at $39.00 on Friday. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.39 and a 200-day moving average of $19.79.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,103.78% and a negative return on equity of 37.98%. Equities analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avidity Biosciences news, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $114,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,420.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total value of $542,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 253,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,882,469.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $114,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,830 shares in the company, valued at $338,420.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 469,478 shares of company stock valued at $16,118,570. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

