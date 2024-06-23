Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 4,270 Shares of Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,270 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ranger Energy Services were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 425.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Melissa Cougle purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,683.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles S. Leykum sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $1,462,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,562,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,466,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Melissa Cougle bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,683.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ranger Energy Services Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RNGR opened at $10.24 on Friday. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $14.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.29 million, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $136.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.00 million. Ranger Energy Services had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 2.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ranger Energy Services, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ranger Energy Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Ranger Energy Services’s payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Ranger Energy Services Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

Further Reading

