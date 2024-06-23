Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes $2.06 Million Position in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 133,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,058,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Century Aluminum during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,992,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,482,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,223,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Century Aluminum by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 867,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,532,000 after acquiring an additional 76,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of CENX stock opened at $16.51 on Friday. Century Aluminum has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $19.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.60. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 2.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.20). Century Aluminum had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $489.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.30 million. Equities analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CENX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

See Also

