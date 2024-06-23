Lucie Blanchet Sells 8,800 Shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Stock

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Lucie Blanchet sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.59, for a total value of C$946,792.00.

TSE NA opened at C$106.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$113.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$107.53. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$84.27 and a one year high of C$118.77. The company has a market cap of C$36.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.12.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The financial services provider reported C$2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.43 by C$0.11. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 34.22%. The firm had revenue of C$2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.89 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 9.8686007 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.63%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$123.00 to C$121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Veritas Investment Research restated a “reduce” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Desjardins upped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$119.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$113.92.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

