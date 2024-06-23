MacDonald Mines Exploration (CVE:BMK) Stock Price Down 33.3%

MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. (CVE:BMK – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 33.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 223,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 224% from the average daily volume of 68,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

MacDonald Mines Exploration Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.46.

About MacDonald Mines Exploration

MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, cobalt, and nickel deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Scadding-Powerline-Jovan project that covers an area of 19,455 hectares located in the southeast of the prolific Sudbury Mining Camp in Northern Ontario; and the Hembruff Copper Property, which consists of 30 mining claims that covers an area of 6.64 square kilometers situated in the Elliot Lake, Ontario.

