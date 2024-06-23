Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) by 45.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,240 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 1.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MBUU opened at $35.45 on Friday. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a one year low of $31.47 and a one year high of $60.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.54 and its 200-day moving average is $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. Malibu Boats had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a positive return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $203.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.83 million. Analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MBUU shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Malibu Boats from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Malibu Boats from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on Malibu Boats from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.14.

In other news, Director Mark W. Lanigan acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.43 per share, with a total value of $668,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 73,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,452,692.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

