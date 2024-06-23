Manda Trautwein Sells 131,578 Shares of TASK Group Holdings Limited (ASX:TSK) Stock

TASK Group Holdings Limited (ASX:TSK – Get Free Report) insider Manda Trautwein sold 131,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.85 ($0.56), for a total transaction of A$111,841.30 ($74,067.09).

TASK Group Holdings Limited develops and deploys cloud-based transactional management and mobile customer engagement solutions primarily for the hospitality sector. The company operates in two segments, Customer Relationship Management and Point of Sale. It offers cloud-based customer management and analytics solutions that enables retailers to engage with consumers in real time using connected devices under the Plexure brand; and cloud based single source POS solutions under the TASK brand.

