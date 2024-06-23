Marcum Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 198.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,386 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,889 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $3,674,652,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $568,419,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 15,371.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,511,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $553,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,530 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,235,920 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,190,194,000 after buying an additional 2,150,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Walmart by 14,035.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,274,428 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $200,914,000 after buying an additional 1,265,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.97.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $67.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $68.55.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 647,371,888 shares in the company, valued at $42,092,120,157.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $1,760,545.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,047,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,687,515.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $73,610,637.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 647,371,888 shares in the company, valued at $42,092,120,157.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,493,971 shares of company stock valued at $950,549,592 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

