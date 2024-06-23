Marcum Wealth LLC Purchases 130 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 322.2% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 14.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 18.2% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 79.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,138 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 61,759 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 31,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total value of $15,498,965.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 31,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total value of $15,498,965.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.29, for a total transaction of $295,594.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,993,314.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 313,169 shares of company stock worth $153,344,736. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $527.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.05.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:META opened at $494.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $478.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $447.50. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.38 and a 52 week high of $531.49.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.49%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

