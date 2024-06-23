Mark Thomas Brown Buys 81,500 Shares of Silver North Resources Ltd. (CVE:ANZ) Stock

Silver North Resources Ltd. (CVE:ANZ – Get Free Report) Director Mark Thomas Brown acquired 81,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,447.50.

Mark Thomas Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 14th, Mark Thomas Brown acquired 75,000 shares of Silver North Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,375.00.

On Friday, May 10th, Mark Thomas Brown acquired 105,000 shares of Silver North Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,850.00.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Mark Thomas Brown acquired 13,000 shares of Silver North Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,210.00.

On Thursday, April 25th, Mark Thomas Brown acquired 5,000 shares of Silver North Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$800.00.

On Friday, April 19th, Mark Thomas Brown acquired 9,000 shares of Silver North Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,440.00.

On Friday, April 12th, Mark Thomas Brown acquired 5,000 shares of Silver North Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$800.00.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Mark Thomas Brown purchased 10,000 shares of Silver North Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,600.00.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Mark Thomas Brown purchased 50,000 shares of Silver North Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Mark Thomas Brown purchased 10,000 shares of Silver North Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,150.00.

Silver North Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CVE ANZ opened at C$0.04 on Friday. Silver North Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.02 and a 52 week high of C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.04.

Silver North Resources Company Profile

Alianza Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores mineral properties. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, and lead deposits. The company's primary asset is the Haldane silver/lead/zinc exploration project located in Yukon Territory; and holds interests in other gold, silver, and base metal projects located in Colorado, Nevada, and Peru.

