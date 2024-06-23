Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Purchased by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $5,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,342,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,362,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,753 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,791,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,158,601,000 after buying an additional 185,479 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 15,055,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $907,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,676 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,764,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $890,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036,495 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $511,215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of MRVL opened at $71.89 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $46.07 and a one year high of $85.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $62.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.46.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 7th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -21.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $71,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,986 shares in the company, valued at $7,291,999. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $71,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,986 shares in the company, valued at $7,291,999. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total transaction of $2,064,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,312,626.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,500 shares of company stock worth $5,504,065. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

About Marvell Technology

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

