MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,027,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699,412 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 3.17% of MasterBrand worth $59,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MBC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MasterBrand by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,155,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,394,000 after purchasing an additional 377,278 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MasterBrand by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,497,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,943,000 after acquiring an additional 707,968 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MasterBrand by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,797,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,691,000 after acquiring an additional 338,497 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in MasterBrand by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,037,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,411,000 after purchasing an additional 12,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brightline Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MasterBrand by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 963,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,301,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MBC opened at $14.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $19.07.

MasterBrand ( NYSE:MBC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. MasterBrand had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $638.10 million for the quarter.

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

