Mather Group LLC. Invests $79,000 in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,022 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 877,589 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,535 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 14,153 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,112,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 68,894 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 24,247 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.47.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,851,103.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,851,103.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 635,984 shares of company stock valued at $42,258,297 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:UBER opened at $70.21 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.09 and a 52 week high of $82.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.99 and a 200 day moving average of $69.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.24, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

