Mather Group LLC. Invests $85,000 in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MB Generational Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 705,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,710,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,386,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,246,000 after acquiring an additional 609,911 shares in the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,348,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,204,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,060,000 after purchasing an additional 286,621 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF stock opened at $27.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.28 and its 200 day moving average is $27.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $29.27.

About iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

