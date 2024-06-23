Mather Group LLC. Invests $86,000 in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VLUE. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 258,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,113,000 after buying an additional 9,185 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 160,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 13,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS VLUE opened at $103.12 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.34.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

