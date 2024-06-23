Mather Group LLC. Invests $90,000 in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 673 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Ryanair by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryanair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryanair Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $114.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.91 and its 200 day moving average is $133.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Ryanair Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $87.18 and a fifty-two week high of $150.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The transportation company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $0.01. Ryanair had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Ryanair from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Ryanair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

