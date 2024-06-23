Mather Group LLC. Makes New $72,000 Investment in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,360,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1,595.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVOG stock opened at $109.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $84.56 and a 1-year high of $113.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.57 and a 200 day moving average of $105.33.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

