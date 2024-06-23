Mather Group LLC. Makes New $81,000 Investment in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIZ. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Assurant during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 839.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Assurant alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Assurant news, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 1,304 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total value of $226,048.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,261,983.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total value of $226,048.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,261,983.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Lonergan sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.12, for a total transaction of $475,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,710.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,788 shares of company stock valued at $2,248,489 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Assurant Trading Down 0.5 %

AIZ opened at $168.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.13. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.56. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $121.51 and a one year high of $189.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.91. Assurant had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Assurant from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Assurant from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AIZ

Assurant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.