Mather Group LLC. Makes New Investment in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,214,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,091 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,345,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,027,000 after acquiring an additional 98,477 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,666,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,704 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 13.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,709,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,332,000 after acquiring an additional 207,014 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,455,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,908,000 after acquiring an additional 17,934 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DINO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

HF Sinclair stock opened at $53.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.34 and a 200-day moving average of $56.47. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.25.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

In other news, Director Franklin Myers bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $372,905.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,933,869.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Stories

