Mather Group LLC. Makes New Investment in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth $43,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on MPWR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $766.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $826.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $727.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $681.00. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $392.10 and a twelve month high of $856.30.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $457.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.76 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 59.59%.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $681.83, for a total value of $7,500,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,145,181.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $681.83, for a total transaction of $7,500,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,145,181.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.29, for a total value of $1,658,225.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,226,308.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,046 shares of company stock worth $31,842,373. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.