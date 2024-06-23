Mather Group LLC. Purchases New Shares in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bar Harbor Wealth Management bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth about $4,931,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth about $1,220,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,122,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,535,000 after acquiring an additional 197,431 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth about $4,380,000. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,598,211 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $234,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,012 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XRAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at DENTSPLY SIRONA

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 3,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,977.15. Following the purchase, the director now owns 58,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,553.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $25.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.96. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.25 and a 12-month high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -145.45%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

Further Reading

