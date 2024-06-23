Mather Group LLC. Purchases Shares of 2,910 Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 40.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Paralel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 56,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 5.0% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in FOX during the third quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.83.

In other news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $1,027,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,788,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $407,006.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,408,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,519,747.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $1,027,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,788,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $34.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.85 and its 200 day moving average is $31.20. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $28.28 and a 52 week high of $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.24.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. FOX had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

