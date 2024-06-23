Mather Group LLC. Purchases Shares of 613 Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,205,000 after acquiring an additional 12,419 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,960,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 137,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,505,000 after purchasing an additional 17,544 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 14,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 165,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,880,000 after purchasing an additional 44,558 shares during the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of HLI stock opened at $129.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.29 and a 200 day moving average of $126.09. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.51 and a 52 week high of $137.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 0.65.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $520.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HLI shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Houlihan Lokey news, insider David A. Preiser sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total transaction of $2,664,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

