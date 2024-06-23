Mather Group LLC. Takes $80,000 Position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 45,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Performance

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF stock opened at $29.73 on Friday. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.08 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.