Mather Group LLC. Takes $80,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTUM. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 281.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $56,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS MTUM opened at $195.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.80. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

