Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Increases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE XOM traded down $0.98 on Friday, reaching $110.76. 52,220,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,478,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.92. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

