Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,289,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,951 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
IVV traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $547.01. 5,107,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,382,096. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $551.29. The firm has a market cap of $472.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $525.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $506.79.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
