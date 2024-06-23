Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,289,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,951 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $547.01. 5,107,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,382,096. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $551.29. The firm has a market cap of $472.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $525.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $506.79.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.