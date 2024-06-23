McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,032 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $13,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 3.0% during the third quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,284 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 2.1% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $291,377.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,734.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,997 shares of company stock worth $815,145 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $259.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $264.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.25. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $302.39. The stock has a market cap of $186.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.71%.

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $302.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.14.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

