Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Holdings Lifted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,556,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,591 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Medpace worth $783,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MEDP. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Medpace by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Medpace in the third quarter worth about $575,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $915,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Medpace by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,747,000 after buying an additional 26,320 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Medpace by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.58, for a total transaction of $1,915,573.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,894,194.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,782 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.58, for a total transaction of $1,915,573.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,894,194.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.69, for a total transaction of $6,051,220.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 791,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,162,563.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,621 shares of company stock valued at $11,816,852. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $404.03 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.87 and a 12-month high of $421.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $394.01 and its 200-day moving average is $363.03.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.39 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MEDP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $395.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen started coverage on Medpace in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $452.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Medpace from $453.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.14.

Medpace Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Articles

