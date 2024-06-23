Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Shares Acquired by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,670 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Mesabi Trust were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Mesabi Trust by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,760 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. bought a new position in Mesabi Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Mesabi Trust by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,037 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust during the 4th quarter worth $561,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Mesabi Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Mesabi Trust Stock Performance

MSB opened at $17.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.25 and a 200-day moving average of $18.37. Mesabi Trust has a 12-month low of $16.08 and a 12-month high of $22.39.

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The mining company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.25 million during the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a return on equity of 101.61% and a net margin of 78.65%.

Mesabi Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%.

Mesabi Trust Profile

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was founded in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

