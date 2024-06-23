Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 919 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Meyer Handelman Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $23,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LLY opened at $883.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $840.05 billion, a PE ratio of 130.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $798.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $728.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $434.34 and a 12 month high of $905.45.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $885.91, for a total value of $172,732,959.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,583,810 shares in the company, valued at $86,450,473,117.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $885.91, for a total value of $172,732,959.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,583,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,450,473,117.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 762,804 shares of company stock worth $648,109,138. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LLY. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $925.00 to $957.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $803.50.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

