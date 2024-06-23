MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,899,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 654,107 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 14.42% of MGIC Investment worth $750,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 45.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 184,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 57,561 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,829,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,918,000 after acquiring an additional 807,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,174,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,759 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Trading Up 0.4 %

MTG opened at $21.39 on Friday. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.13.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $294.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.62 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 62.85% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 17.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTG. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

