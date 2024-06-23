MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) Stock Price Down 6.6%

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.77 and last traded at $19.77. 286 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.16.

MGM China Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.67.

Get MGM China alerts:

MGM China Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.3175 dividend. This is a positive change from MGM China’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. MGM China’s dividend payout ratio is 91.87%.

About MGM China

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGM China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.