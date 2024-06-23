MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 510.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Susquehanna raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

NYSE:MGM opened at $42.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.84. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $51.35.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 139,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $5,633,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,859,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,957,290.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 139,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $5,633,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,859,478 shares in the company, valued at $236,957,290.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 4,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $180,276.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,988 shares of company stock valued at $5,991,759. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

