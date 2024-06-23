Michael Spreadborough Acquires 610,000 Shares of Arafura Rare Earths Limited (ASX:ARU) Stock

Arafura Rare Earths Limited (ASX:ARU – Get Free Report) insider Michael Spreadborough acquired 610,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.17 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$100,650.00 ($66,655.63).
Arafura Rare Earths Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.38.
About Arafura Rare Earths
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Arafura Rare Earths
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- McDonald’s Stock: Balancing Value and Innovation
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/17 – 6/21
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
Receive News & Ratings for Arafura Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arafura Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.