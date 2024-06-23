Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Up 0.3% on Analyst Upgrade

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% during trading on Friday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $495.00 to $520.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Microsoft traded as high as $450.39 and last traded at $447.08. 11,447,336 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 20,846,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $445.70.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MSFT. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $465.00 to $489.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $467.12.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at $44,674,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,566 shares of company stock worth $10,877,535 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,115,000. SRN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth approximately $11,484,000. NBW Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 48,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,351,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,415,000. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $419.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $407.17. The company has a market cap of $3.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The business had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

