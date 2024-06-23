MJP Associates Inc. ADV Acquires 2,254 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 39.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Dynatrace by 670.2% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,815,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,162 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in Dynatrace by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Dynatrace by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,108 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,866,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,663,000 after purchasing an additional 354,907 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.54.

In related news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $881,606.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 253,176 shares in the company, valued at $11,828,382.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dynatrace news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $881,606.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 253,176 shares in the company, valued at $11,828,382.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,320,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 732,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,994,907.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DT stock opened at $44.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.97. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $43.02 and a one year high of $61.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.35, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $380.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

