MJP Associates Inc. ADV Acquires 735 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barrington Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of DLB opened at $79.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.35. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.87 and a twelve month high of $91.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 0.99.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $364.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.98 million. Analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 61.22%.

Insider Transactions at Dolby Laboratories

In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 2,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $181,772.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,643,836.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

