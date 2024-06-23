MJP Associates Inc. ADV Acquires New Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. HSBC boosted their target price on Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $312.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 target price (up from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.27.

Eaton Stock Performance

ETN opened at $320.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $127.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $191.82 and a 1 year high of $345.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

